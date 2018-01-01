Reduce paperwork

Technicians spend a lot of time dealing with paperwork writing up reports, finding missing work requests, and searching for old records, service warranties, and schematics. Over time, these activities can seriously chip away at the time they actually spend working.

Yuman keeps all this information in a single, searchable database, which makes finding it much easier. By decreasing the time your team spends on paperwork, you increase the time spent maintaining assets.