Yuman! The #1 rated software to run your Field Service Management business
Thanks to Yuman, your Field Technicians have the real-time visibility and the tools needed to do their jobs faster and smarter. The Work Orders completion is easy and quick.
Create a job and assign it instantly to the most appropriate technician. Scheduling with Yuman gives you the flexibility you need to book tasks faster.
At a glance you know where are your technicians and what they are doing. You know in real-time the current and future team availability through calendaring and geolocalization.
As soon as you make a schedule change, the technicians receive a notification on their phone. They’ll get a notification in the field if they have a new, rescheduled, or cancelled visit.
Our consultant team will be more than happy to provide an outstanding technical support to you. You can reach us as well by phone, chat or email. We answser in minutes.
Right Metrics and KPIs will help you evaluate the performance and progress of your business. Through Yuman you will increase productivity, quality of service and revenues.
Yuman offers visual resource mapping, real-time location tracking, and live travel updates to help your team to operate
Based on the latest web & cloud technologies and on a highly collaborative approach, our application will intelligently manage all the details about your mobile workforce, match workers to jobs, schedule, dispatch, route, and execute work in the field.
Reduce the time spent on the road by thechnicians. Avoid any road construction or other traffic jams. Both from desktop and mobile Yuman gives in real-time the traffic conditions.
Immediate access to the tasks list of the day. Shortcut for direct launching of Waze navigation. Easy and quick Workorders completion, and so forth...
The technician has permanent access to his organized day-by-day tasks list on his mobile. The workorder mobile screen includes all the relevant information he needs to perform his task correctly. Each job is tagged with an estimated completion time to keep workers on-schedule.
A Waze button is embedded in Yuman allowing the technician to launch the best turn-by-turn navigation application without having to re-renter the address. This feature guarantees quickness, reliability and last but not least security for the driver.
At the start, the actual time is entered, enabling the manager and the dispatcher to view progress. When the mission is finished, the technician writes his report, takes photos if necessary, collects customer signature if required. The manager and the dispatcher have instantly access to these informations without any data re-entry.
Mobility is key to build a competitive Field Service Company. The benefits of Yuman work both ways: on one hand, technicians get important updates, scheduling changes, and feedback when it can be most useful, and on the other hand, management gets direct and real-time feedback from the field that gives him better communication and thus, improved its visibility and decision capabilities.
You have nothing complex to build. It's already done for you, and now, Yuman will give you permanently and instantly the performance indicators and key metrics you need to take easily the best decisions for your organisation and your clients.
Technicians spend a lot of time dealing with paperwork writing up reports, finding missing work requests, and searching for old records, service warranties, and schematics. Over time, these activities can seriously chip away at the time they actually spend working.
Yuman keeps all this information in a single, searchable database, which makes finding it much easier. By decreasing the time your team spends on paperwork, you increase the time spent maintaining assets.
Yuman lets you see all your operation and maintenance information in one spot. As a team leader, you can immediately see what work is overdue and what’s in progress, which makes it easy to follow up on work that’s taking too long. With Yuman it's always clear who is responsible for what work.
It’s the right time to incorporate process automation in your enterprise with our mobile app to improve your operations and efficiency.
Data entry should not be a full-time job for your technicians. They should be spending more time in the field than in the office. After all, that’s where the work is.
It doesn’t make sense for technicians to run back to a computer terminal to log their work. Instead, our mobile app will give them a powerful and connected organizer tool that they can carry around in their pocket, allowing them to reach the next task and to log work in the field in real-time.
No matter where you are, our mobile first software gives you complete access to all the tools you need from your favourite device. Take a picture of the damage, and create a work order while you’re on location. Once you’ve finished the repair, use your mobile device to snap a picture of the completed job, attach it to the work order, and close it out on the spot.
Established Field Service Management Software companies continue to make products that are very difficult to use. Their interface hasn’t changed in years and many complicated and unnecessary features have been added to the product. Our application perfectly designed and focused on essentiel features, prioritises the User eXperience and ensures a rapid appropriation. Furthermore, with this no-frills approach we guarantee performance, efficency and last but not least, very good prices.
With our dedicated cloud platform we take care of the customers' IT, security, and backups, making Yuman the ultimate option for modern maintenance teams. With us you'll get the advantages of cloud solutions: flexibilty, disaster recovery, automatic software updates, increased collaboration, allowed work from anywhere, enforced security, environment preserved and capital-expenditure free. Go for Yuman cloud today!
Essentials to get organized and run your business from the field
€29/mo/userSTART TODAY
Deliver exceptional customer service while growing your business
€49/mo/userSTART TODAY
Advanced tools to help you manage your team and track your growth
€69/mo/userSTART TODAY
Copyright © 2018 ‐ YUMAN
Co-Station, 5 Place Sainte-Gudule 1000 Brussels